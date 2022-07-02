GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of GB Sciences stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,690. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. GB Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
About GB Sciences (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GB Sciences (GBLX)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.