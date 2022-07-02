GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the May 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GB Sciences stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 18,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,690. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. GB Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

GB Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of cannabinoid medicines in North America and Europe. Its intellectual property covers a range of conditions and programs in pre-clinical animal stage for Parkinson's disease, neuropathic pain, and cardiovascular therapeutic programs. The company was formerly known as Growblox Sciences, Inc and changed its name to GB Sciences, Inc in October 2016.

