Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Short Interest Update

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,900 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the May 31st total of 483,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 641,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Gear Energy stock remained flat at $$0.95 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,166. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

