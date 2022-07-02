General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,149 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $33,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

GIS opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.43. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $75.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,466 shares of company stock worth $7,399,768 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

