General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.19. 21,175,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,923,887. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

