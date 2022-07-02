Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.75

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.75 and last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 10304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $680.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.92.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $5,910,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
