Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $49.75

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.75 and last traded at $49.80, with a volume of 10304 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market cap of $680.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $5,910,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,297,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

