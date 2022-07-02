Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Up 63.7% in June

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the May 31st total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNMSF traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.91. 999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.47. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $260.25 and a 12 month high of $500.92.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.34%.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

