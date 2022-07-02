GFS Advisors LLC Has $15.96 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391,570 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 3.4% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.56 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.84.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.