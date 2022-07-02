GFS Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. P E Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,104,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after buying an additional 2,339,781 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after buying an additional 1,849,251 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average is $107.08. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

