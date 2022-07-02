GFS Advisors LLC Has $5.47 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $418,981,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the period. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $132,733,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $93.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average is $104.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $88.53 and a twelve month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

