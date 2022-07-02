GFS Advisors LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPXS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPXS opened at $25.87 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

