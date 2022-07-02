GFS Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $135.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

