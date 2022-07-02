GFS Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

GFS Advisors LLC cut its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 291,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,050 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust accounts for about 1.9% of GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,571,000 after buying an additional 145,059 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 386,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 25,636 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,071,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.23. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 54.55%. The company had revenue of $133.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Leonard W. Cotton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $138,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,154 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $35,924.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,292.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,149 shares of company stock valued at $312,481. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

