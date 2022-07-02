GFS Advisors LLC Takes $7.19 Million Position in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA)

GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 153,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,000. Industrias Bachoco makes up 1.5% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Industrias Bachoco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBA. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 14.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE IBA opened at $42.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.04. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.85. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio is 9.22%.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

