GFS Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 46,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 106,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,166,000 after buying an additional 478,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 335,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,776,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $2,784,413.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,093.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $64.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.95%.

About Coca-Cola (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.