GFS Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

GFS Advisors LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,967 shares of company stock valued at $20,495,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.