Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) PT Lowered to $36.00

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush set a $74.00 target price on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.67.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.52. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $40.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.82% and a negative return on equity of 129.74%. The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $17,322,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,520,000 after acquiring an additional 595,983 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,955,000 after buying an additional 439,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $12,196,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

