Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading Up 3.9%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) was up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 1,644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 655,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Separately, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

In related news, Director James Peter Bush purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul G. Abbott purchased 17,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,753.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $122,753.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.