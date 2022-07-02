Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the May 31st total of 133,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 255.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 79,329 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 13.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 19,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,174. Global Industrial has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.93.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Global Industrial had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 56.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.91%.

About Global Industrial (Get Rating)

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.