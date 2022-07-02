Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,513. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Permian Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,655,000. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $84,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,151,000. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,636,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 630,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

