Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.77.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
GFI opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Gold Fields Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.
