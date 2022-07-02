Goldcoin (GLC) One Day Volume Tops $1,144.00

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $846,537.39 and $1,144.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 95.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.51 or 0.00261432 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002413 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000977 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

