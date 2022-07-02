Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Shares Down 2.4%

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.42. 430,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 800,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.48.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of C$70.88 million and a PE ratio of -31.84.
Grande West Transportation Group Company Profile (CVE:BUS)
