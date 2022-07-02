Greif (NYSE:GEF) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.45-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.61. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America raised Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Greif from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Greif stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.70. Greif had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Greif will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.19%.

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,253.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Greif by 52.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the first quarter worth $1,648,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Greif by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Greif in the first quarter worth $700,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

