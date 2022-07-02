Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Trading Down 8.9%

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) fell 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57.
Gruma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPAGF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gruma (GPAGF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.