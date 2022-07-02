Gsfm Responsible Entity Services Ltd. – Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund (ASX:MCCL) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Gsfm Responsible Entity Services Ltd. – Munro Climate Change Leaders Fund (ASX:MCCL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Featured Stories

