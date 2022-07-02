GSK (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,400 ($17.18) price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.47) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,790 ($21.96) price target on GSK in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.08) price target on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.76) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,761.92 ($21.62).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,785.60 ($21.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.72) and a one year high of GBX 1,817 ($22.29). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,746.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,669.87. The stock has a market cap of £90.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,767.92.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.75) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,422.61).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

