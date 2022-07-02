GYEN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $65,283.00 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.18 million and $65,283.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GYEN has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00155106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.00853923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00085445 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016401 BTC.

GYEN Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

