Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
HLG opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Hailiang Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93.
About Hailiang Education Group (Get Rating)
