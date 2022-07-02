Hamster Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Hamster has a market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $88,541.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00146813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00803527 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00084589 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016328 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Hamster Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

