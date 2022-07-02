Handy Price Up 156.4% This Week (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and $735,010.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Handy has traded 156.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handy alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00154473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00832214 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00083448 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016324 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.