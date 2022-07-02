Haven Protocol Price Hits $0.46 on Major Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $136,347.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002386 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,212.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,060.57 or 0.05520179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00029812 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.27 or 0.00261630 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.00 or 0.00603744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00547219 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00076479 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,349,776 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars.

