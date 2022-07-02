HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $59.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.01. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRCA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

