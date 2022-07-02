Head-To-Head Comparison: Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) & Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Altex Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Oil and Gas $496.90 million 3.95 $6.36 million ($2.21) -11.48 Altex Industries $40,000.00 22.52 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Oil and Gas and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Oil and Gas 1.28% -1,021.20% 25.36% Altex Industries 652.54% 34.68% 16.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Northern Oil and Gas and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Oil and Gas 0 0 2 0 3.00 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus price target of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.91%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Altex Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned working interests in 7,436 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 287,682 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Altex Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

