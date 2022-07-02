Head to Head Review: Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crown Castle International and InnSuites Hospitality Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown Castle International 2 4 8 0 2.43 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crown Castle International presently has a consensus target price of $200.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.04%. Given Crown Castle International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crown Castle International is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crown Castle International and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown Castle International $6.34 billion 11.77 $1.10 billion $3.36 51.30 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $6.41 million 3.92 $250,000.00 $0.03 92.28

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. Crown Castle International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InnSuites Hospitality Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Crown Castle International and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown Castle International 22.12% 17.40% 3.74% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 3.96% 7.87% 1.72%

Volatility and Risk

Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Crown Castle International pays out 175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Crown Castle International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

