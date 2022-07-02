Head to Head Survey: Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) versus Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

50.8% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Generation Income Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Generation Income Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cedar Realty Trust $127.55 million 3.08 -$45.10 million ($4.51) -6.39 Generation Income Properties $3.90 million 3.68 -$1.24 million N/A N/A

Generation Income Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cedar Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Cedar Realty Trust and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cedar Realty Trust -37.98% -15.23% -4.51% Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cedar Realty Trust and Generation Income Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cedar Realty Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cedar Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.19%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Summary

Generation Income Properties beats Cedar Realty Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.