Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 685,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 13,766,458 shares.The stock last traded at $127.73 and had previously closed at $128.53.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLV. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 7,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its position in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 65,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

