Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.59 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.44-$0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.14.

NYSE:HPE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,884,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,161,638. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 17.27%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $183,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

