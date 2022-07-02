Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Reaches $0.0008

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. In the last week, Hiblocks has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a total market capitalization of $7.49 million and $231,658.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

