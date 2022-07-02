Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMLA) Short Interest Up 94.6% in June

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMLA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 94.6% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,353,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HMLA stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 106,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,583. Himalaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About Himalaya Technologies
