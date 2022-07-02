Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Trading Up 1.8%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 30,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 105,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Histogen from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.
Histogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTO)
Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.
