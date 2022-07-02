Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Trading Up 1.8%

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) was up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 30,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 105,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Histogen from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Histogen stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Histogen Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSTO Get Rating ) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,167,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,387 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.34% of Histogen worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

