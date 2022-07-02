Hoese & Co LLP Cuts Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins stock opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $761.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.85. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hawkins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

