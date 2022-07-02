Hoese & Co LLP Has $4.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $190.61 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.42 and a 200-day moving average of $217.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

