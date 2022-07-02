Hoese & Co LLP Sells 300 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hoese & Co LLP lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.04.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $252.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.34. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

