Honest Achieves Market Cap of $866,802.74 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $866,802.74 and approximately $1,510.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00176779 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.36 or 0.01282234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00082307 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00016047 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

