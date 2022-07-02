HOPR (HOPR) Price Down 7.6% This Week

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One HOPR coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a total market cap of $23.52 million and $696,458.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00149732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.11 or 0.00808576 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00083115 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016208 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

