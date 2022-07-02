HOPR Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Over the last seven days, HOPR has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. HOPR has a total market cap of $23.60 million and $624,240.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR was first traded on February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

HOPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

