Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the May 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

HMLSF traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

