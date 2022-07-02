Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion. Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOV traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. 85,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $291.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.43. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

