Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion. Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:HOV traded up $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.20. 85,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,721. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $291.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.43. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.29.
About Hovnanian Enterprises (Get Rating)
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
