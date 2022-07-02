HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $82.15

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $82.15 and last traded at $85.26, with a volume of 39062 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.47.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 24.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that HOYA Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants.

