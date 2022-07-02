Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hugo Boss’ FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($74.47) to €64.00 ($68.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hugo Boss from €67.00 ($71.28) to €60.00 ($63.83) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €65.00 ($69.15) to €59.00 ($62.77) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $866.22 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

About Hugo Boss (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.